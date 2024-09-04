Tinubu condoles with Yobe over killings

President Bola Tinubu has commiserated with the government and the people of Yobe State over the tragic loss of lives at Mafa in Tarmuwa Local Government Area of the state.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, revealed this in a statement he issued on Tuesday.

Ngelale said President Tinubu also extended his condolences to bereaved families, and condemned the killings as an atrocious and cowardly act of terror by a degraded group of criminals.

Also Read:

The President prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased, speedy recovery for the wounded, and assured the people of Yobe State that the perpetrators of this sinister act will have an inevitable encounter with justice.

Post Views: 1