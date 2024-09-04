I-G unveils new uniforms for Supernumerary Officers

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olukayode Egbetokun, has ordered organisations utilising Supernumerary Police personnel to strictly adhere to the new standardised uniforms of the officers.

He gave the order on Tuesday at the inauguration of the new standard SPY uniforms in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Represented by Bala Ciroma, the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of Administration and Finance, Egbetokun said: “As we relaunch these uniforms and kits, we mandate all organisations utilising SPY Police personnel to strictly adhere to these new standardised uniforms.

“The Force Quartermaster and personnel across the states will provide guidance on the registration and acquisition.

“All Police Training Schools are instructed to adopt the new uniform issuance model for SPY Police personnel.”

Also Read:

Egbetokun said the Nigeria Police Force was actively taking measures to prevent the unauthorised production and distribution of police uniforms, including the SPY uniform.

He said the inauguration of the newly approved standardised SPY police uniforms and kits was a significant milestone and a crucial step to enhance professionalism and visibility of the officers.

According to him, Section 21(7) of the Nigeria Police Act 2020 (as amended) formally establishes the Supernumerary Police as an integral unit within the Nigeria Police Force.

He said: “The Act further defines their powers, privileges, and functions, as well as their supervision by the Nigeria Police Force, including their uniforms and accoutrements, thereby ensuring a standardised visual identity.

“Pursuant to Section 21 of the same Act, private organisations or government departments seeking to utilise the services of the officers for the protection of their owned or controlled properties may submit an application to the I-G.

“In spite of being an essential and desirable component of the force, the SPY Unit has faced difficulties in establishing a distinct identity.”

The I-G said attempts to create and enhance the identity of the SPY Police Unit had been significantly impeded by a lack of a standardised and distinctive uniform, which had persisted as a major obstacle.

According to Egbetokun, upon assumption of office, the current force management team recognised the need to leverage the support of the SPY Police Unit to augment guard and protective commitment nationwide.

Post Views: 17