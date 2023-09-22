Police release detained NURTW leaders – NLC

The Nigeria Labour Congress on Friday confirmed the release of the four leaders of the Nigeria Union Road Transport Workers by the Nigeria Police.

The President of the NLC, Joe Ajaero, confirmed the release in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria.

In the interview in Abuja, Ajaero said the officials were released on Thursday night after staying for more than a month in custody.

READ ALSO:

Kaduna refinery gives host communities highest jobs

Alleged inflation of contract from N9.8b to N54b: Reps visit road projects

Police confirm murder of 65-year-old man in Umuahia

The released officials were the National President, Tajudeen Baruwa; General Secretary, Anthony Chukudi; National Trustee, Olayi Odion; and Principal Assistant Secretary, Abdulrasak Yemi.

NAN recalls that the National Executive Council had during its meeting on August 31 condemned the police’s action and called for the release of the NURTW leadership.

This was part of NLC’s demand during the two-day nationwide warning strike held on September 5 and 6.