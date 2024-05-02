Lagos-Calabar coastal road: Peter Obi replies Umahi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, has replied to the allegation levelled against him on the Lagos-Calabar coastal road by the Minister of Works, David Umahi.

The Eagle Online recalls that Umahi had accused Obi of inciting people of the South East against the Federal Government.

Responding, Obi said the allegation was baseless.

In a statement on his X handle on Thursday, the former two-term Anambra State Governor said: “Regarding allegations of incitement against the government, I firmly reject these unfounded accusations aimed at tarnishing my character.

David Umahi

“My focus is on fostering constructive dialogue and inclusivity, rather than engaging in divisive politics.

“Claims of incitement are baseless distractions.

“I have always advocated for unity and advancement, refusing to partake in reactionary divisive politics.

“Worse still, I have never and can never descend so low as to base my political aspirations on any sectional or ethnic interest.”