Police arrest mother for drowning one-year-old son inside well in Delta

Operatives of Delta State Police Command have arrested a 24-year-old girl, Sophia Nkwor, who reportedly dumped and drowned her one-year old son in a well at Araya community, Isoko South Local Government Area, Delta State.

The State Commissioner of Police, Abaniwonda Olufemi, paraded the suspect at the State Command’s headquarters, Asaba on Thursday.

Olufemi said: “On 28th of April 2024, a case of infanticide was reported at Oleh Division, that a suspect named Sofia Nkwor ‘f’ aged 24 years from Isoko South LGA, dumped her child of one year and one month old in a well along the road in Araya community Isoko South LGA.

“Children who went to play around the tree discovered the abandoned child floating on the well. The mother Sofia Nkwor was immediately arrested and she stated that she dumped the child on 26th April 2024.”

Confessing to the crime, Nkwo, who identified the son as Destiny, said that she killed him because she couldn’t care for the child again as the father rejected the child.

“l have no helper; it was only me that was taking care of the child; l was the only one that was doing everything and l was tired of doing that,” she said, adding that she was in a bad mood when she committed the infanticide.

Also paraded were fake alcoholic producers, murder, kidnapping suspects, and car snatchers among others.

On the current kidnappings and killings in Ika North-East and Ika South areas of the state where farmers were being kidnapped and killed by gunmen, CP Olufemi said the command had developed personnel for the area.

“We are aware of the security situation in the Ika area of the state, and I have deployed personnel and directed the Area Commander to move into the area and curb the bushes.

“The command is also working with Edo state Command because you know the area is the boundary between Delta and Edo,” he added.