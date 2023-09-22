Alleged inflation of contract from N9.8b to N54b: Reps visit road projects

The House of Representatives ad hoc committee investigating alleged slow pace of Ijebu-Igbo-Ibadan Road project and inflation of the contract sum from N9.8 billion to N54 billion, has visited the project site.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports the visit by the committee is to ascertain the alleged inflation of the contract sum.

The Chairman of the committee, Rep. Kwamoti Laori, led other members to assess the level of work done against the backdrop of Messrs DC Engineering company’s allegations over contract sum inflation.

NAN had earlier reported that during an investigative hearing, DC Engineering alleged that a lawmaker connived with officials of the Federal Ministry of Works to re-award the contract.

Engr. Ade Adedeji, the Executive Director, DC Engineering Limited, had alleged that the contract was re-awarded to another contractor from its original contract sum of N9.8 billion to N54 billion.

He said in spite of his company’s request and plea, officials of the ministry refused to heed their plea for an upward review of the project to at least N14 billion.

He, however, lamented that the ministry rather went ahead to re-award the contract to another company, Areatech Construction Limited, for N54 billion.

NAN reports that the Bureau of Public Procurement cancelled its certificate of “No Objection” it earlier issued Areatech Construction Limited, maintaining that DC Engineering was the original contractor and was still on site.

The BPP based its action on the ground that no project shall be re-awarded to another company without the termination of the initial contract.

The BPP confirmed its withdrawal of the no objection certificate to Areatech Construction Limited in its letter of May 10, 2023 and addressed to the Solicitor of DC Engineering Limited.

Meanwhile, during the lawmakers’ oversight visit, the Chairman of the committee assured the community and DC Engineering Limited that they were on tour of the project site for an assessment.

The Chairman said the House of Representatives would ensure that everything was settled amicably road ensure completion of the project.

The tour covered the entire 41km road project, which included Iyana Shehu, Ile-Epo Lucas Station, Ile-Epo Inukan, Olunde Junction, Fatusi bridge, Arogo, Aiyegun Market and Lanfa Bridge.

Some officials of the Federal Ministry of Works as well as DC Engineering Limited and several other workers were in attendance during the lawmakers’ visit to the site.