Access Bank advocates for innovative financing models to realise SDGs

Access Bank Plc, on Thursday, has reaffirmed its dedication to fostering positive transformation in healthcare across Africa.

The bank also stressed the need for private sectors to explore and implement innovative financing models as well as strategic partnerships to bridge the healthcare investment gap in the country.

Ralph Opara, Group Head, Commercial Banking Division at Access Bank Plc, made this known in a statement issued in Lagos, at the 2024 Medic West Africa Event, organised by ABCHealth in collaboration with Informa Markets.

The event, which served as a platform for stakeholders across industries deliberate on the theme ‘Healthcare Investments in Africa: Mobilizing the Private Sector to Drive Healthcare Investments in Africa,’ aimed to chart a path through which corporates can leverage innovative financing models and strategic partnerships in fostering the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The discussions also explored strategies for strengthening healthcare infrastructure, leveraging technological advancements, as well as enhancing community health initiatives.

Further in the statement, “Opara noted that collaborative effort between the public and private sectors is not only crucial but essential to driving innovation, improving healthcare accessibility, and ensuring sustainable development across the continent.”

“Walking the talk on partnerships, Access Bank partnered with the Private Sector Health Alliance of Nigeria (PSHAN), to launch the Adopt-A-Health Facility Program (ADHFP) with the primary aim of delivering, at least, one global standard Primary Healthcare Centre (PHC) in each of the 774 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Nigeria.

“So far, the initiative has resulted into over 180 PHCs adopted across the country. Other notable participants at the event include Mories Atoki, CEO, ABCHealth; Jane Ike-Okoli, Head of Specialised Sectors Business & Commercial Banking, Stanbic IBTC; Odunayo Sanyo, Executive Director, MTN Foundation; Ibironke Akinmade, Group Head, Health Finance, Sterling Bank, and Zouera Youssoufou, MD/CEO, Aliko Dangote Foundation.,” the statement added.