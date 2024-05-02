Lagos uncovers another illegal settlement under a bridge + Video

The Lagos State Government has uncovered another illegal settlement under the Osborne Bridge in Ikoyi.

The development was disclosed by the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab.

Wahab, in a statement on his X page on Thursday, said: “Another illegal settlement was discovered under the Osborne Bridge, Ikoyi.

“Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps #LAGESCOfficial (KAI) commenced immediate clearance operation.”

Recall that The Eagle Online had earlier reported that the state government discovered 86 rooms under the bridge at Dolphin Estate.

This was also revealed by Wahab, who said that each tenant in a room pays N250,000 per year.

He wrote: “A total number of 86 rooms, partitioned into 10×10 and 12×10, and a container used for different illegal activities were discovered under the Dolphine Estate bridge.

“They have all been removed by the enforcement team of Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources.”