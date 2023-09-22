Police confirm murder of 65-year-old man in Umuahia

The Abia State Police Command has confirmed the murder of Chigozie Chigbu, 65, by unknown assailants in his compound on Thursday.

The spokesman of the Command, ASP Maureen Chinaka, disclosed this in a statement she issued to newsmen.

The police said Chigbu’s lifeless body was found in his compound in Umumba, Nsirimo, Ubakala, Umuahia, the state capital, following an incident report at Ubakala Police Division in Abia State on September 21.

Chinaka said: “It was reported that the lifeless body of an individual was discovered in One Mr Chigbu’s compound.

“The deceased was later identified as Chigbu Chigozie, a 65-year-old resident of Umumba Nsirimo, Ubakala, Umuahia South LGA.

“He was found lying in a pool of blood with multiple machete wounds to his head.”

Chinaka said that unfortunately, Chigbu was later confirmed to be dead.

She said police personnel promptly visited the crime scene, collected evidence and took photographs.

Chinaka said the victim’s body had been transported to the mortuary, where it would undergo autopsy to further investigation into the crime.

According to her, some suspects have been arrested and preliminary investigations are ongoing.

She said the case would be subsequently transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department.

She assured the public that the police was working diligently to apprehend the criminals.

She also urged anyone with information that might be useful regarding the murder case to contact the police immediately.