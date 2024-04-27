Tunde Onakoya: My mum worked as a cleaner, my dad as ‘danfo’ driver, bus conductor

A Nigerian who holds the Guinness World Records for the longest marathon chess game, Tunde Onakoya, has revealed his humble beginning.

He made this known on his X handle on Friday when he revealed that his parents were given a house the same day.

The chess player and coach said: “Someone gifted my parents a new house today.

“It’s the single greatest thing anyone will ever do for me in this lifetime.

“Thank you.

“My mother worked as a cleaner in the same school I attended so I could get an education while my dad worked as a Danfo driver/bus conductor so we could feed and survive.

“My greatest joy in life is to be able to give them both the life they truly deserve.”

The Eagle Online recalls that Onakoya played chess for an extraordinary 60 hours nonstop at New York City’s Times Square in the United States of America.

Though the Guinness World Record is yet to confirm the feat of the Nigerian, who was born on October 6, 1994, he has vowed to sow proceeds raised from the move into charity, especially the education of children.