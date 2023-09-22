Nagelsmann to be in charge of Germany until Euro 2024

Julian Nagelsmann is the new Germany national team coach, the German Football Federation (DFB) said on Friday.

The former RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich coach will replace Hansi Flick and will initially remain in charge until the Euro 2024 tournament on home ground.

Nagelsmann signed a contract until July 2024 and will have former Bayern forward Sandro Wagner as his assistant coach.

“We have the Euros in our own country. That’s something special. I have a great desire to take on this challenge,” Nagelsmann was quoted in the DFB statement.

Nagelsmann most recently coached German champions Bayern, where he also succeeded Flick, but had to go in March during an up-and-down campaign by their standards.

He still had a contract with Bayern, but this has been terminated. According to reports, the Bavarian club was willing to let Nagelsmann go without charging a fee.

His first task will be friendly games on Oct. 14 in Hartford against the U.S. and three days later in Philadelphia against Mexico.

The new coach must also work further on a turnaround for which there is little time left before hosts Germany, play the opening match of the Euros on June 14, 2024 in Munich.

“The European championship next year is of enormous importance for the whole of football in Germany. We are convinced that Nagelsmann will ensure that the national team inspires its fans and that the Euros are also a sporting success,” DFB president Bernd Neuendorf said.

Flick was dismissed on September 10 after just four wins in his last 17 games which included a second straight World Cup group stage exit and four defeats from the last five games without victory.

Germany then beat France 2-1 on September 12, with popular former Germany striker and coach Rudi Völler as caretaker but not ready to stay on for a longer period.

Völler, who is currently the Germany team director, was reportedly the driving force behind the appointment of Nagelsmann.

“Julian Nagelsmann was our preferred candidate from the start. Not only is he an absolute football expert. He has already proven in all his positions – at a very young age for a head coach – that he can motivate and inspire a team and the entire environment,” Völler said.

dpa/NAN.