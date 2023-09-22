Kaduna refinery gives host communities highest jobs 

The Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company (KRPC), said the immediate host communities of the company always get the highest slots in manpower jobs in their ongoing maintenance projects.

KRPC Managing Director (MD), Dr Mustapha Sugungun

said this at the company’s joint community and Stakeholders’ Forum Friday in Kaduna.

Sugungun, who was represented by Ahmed Sa’ad, the Company’s Manager Business Services, said that over the years, KRPC initiated several community development projects in the company’s host communities.

He added that the projects included youth empowerment and skills acquisition programmes that had empowered more than 1,200 youths of the communities.

The KRPC boss added that the Company had constructed several boreholes, renovated schools and conducted immunisation rounds for host community members against deadly diseases.

Sugungun noted that the host communities had contributed to the KRPC’s success, where they synergised with the company, resulting in a harmonious and peaceful environment for continuous operations.

He disclosed that the KRPC was currently undergoing a Quick Fix Maintenance Service Project with Daewoo Engineering and Construction Nigeria Limited.

He stated that KRPC and Daewoo sustained the tempo of impacting positively on the lives of the host communities for economic prosperity through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) projects.

Sugungun added that through the KRPC’s CRS, they delivered a new Siemens 500 KVA transformer to their host communities; Oil Village, Mahuta, and would be inaugurated soon.

He added that the Company identified locations and started the process of constructing five solar powered bore holes, construction of a healthcare dispensary centre,

construction of two skill acquisition centres (Kaduna and Zaria) and renovation of 16 primary schools.

He therefore explained that the Joint Community Relations Committee (JCRC), established by the NNPC Ltd policy, was responsible for conducting interactive sessions with leaders of host communities on a quarterly basis.

The KRPC head also said the meeting was an avenue for sharing information and ideas between the firm’s management and the host communities.

He added that the meeting was also a Forum where management and community leaders discussed issues on safety, security, dispute management, identifying and prioritising development projects, medical outreach and other.



CSR for economic benefit of the host communities.

The MD therefore thanked the community leaders for their cooperation and support, while calling for more support.

He reaffirmed the resolve of the KRPC management in executing CSR projects as enshrined in the MoU signed

with the host communities as a determined effort towards making KRPC a role model among the public, especially its immediate host communities.

The Etsu Chikun, Isiyaku Yari, thanked the KRPC for the CRS responsibilities that the host communities in the LGA enjoyed over the years.

Yari, represented by Sunday Makama, the Chikun Council Secretary, called for a deepened relationship between KRPC and its host communities for the development of Kaduna State in general.

The meeting was attended by traditional leaders across the KRPC’s host communities, security agencies, among others