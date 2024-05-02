Fire guts popular market as hoodlums clash in Lagos

Many shops and goods at popular Ile-epo market in Lagos were engulfed in fire as suspected hoodlums clashed in the area.

According to a report, the crisis began on Wednesday night following a dispute that ensued from a betting game between some traders and continued till Thursday morning.

It was learnt that the dispute resulted in an ethnic fight which was later hijacked by hoodlums.

Another account of the incident disclosed that the fight broke out in the market situated in the area on Wednesday night and continued till Thursday morning over disagreement on collection of truck levies between rival miscreant groups.

However, it was gathered that a section of the market was set on fire amid the fight, leaving traders and customers scampering for safety.

Some persons were said to have sustained injuries during the fight and shops were also looted and burnt, while the fight continued on Thursday morning.

A fire service truck that drove into the market this morning was also forced to reverse after being pelted with stones.

According to reports, police intervention was said to be restricted by the hoodlums before they were eventually subdued.

Men of the Rapid Response Team, RRS, of the Lagos State Police Command, have reportedly arrested an unspecified number of suspects involved in the clash.