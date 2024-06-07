Police nabs 18-year-old for stealing LED lights on third mainland bridge

Operatives of the Lagos Rapid Response Squad on Friday arrested a suspected vandal, Mubarak Abdullahi (18), around 10am for allegedly removing LED road stud lights on the newly-renovated Third Mainland Bridge.

This was contained in a statement shared on X.com on Friday.

According to the statement, the suspect, a resident of Makoko, had already removed 10 of the lights when he was caught red-handed by the operatives on patrol.

“Operatives of Lagos Rapid Response Squad (RRS) around 10am on Friday arrested a suspected vandal removing LED road stud light on the newly renovated Third Mainland Bridge.

Also Read:

“The suspect, Mubarak Abdullahi (18), living in Makoko had, at the time of his arrest, removed 10 of the LED road stud light screwed to the road to enhance the visibility of road users

“The suspect was caught red-handed by the operatives on patrol of the bridge around 10:00 a.m today,” the statement read.