Police Inspectors caught on camera demanding bribe to face trial + Video, photos

Three Inspectors of Police: Ikhanorba Lucky, Paul Sunday and Edwin Ekeogu, attached to the Ogun State Police Command will be facing an orderly room trial after being caught on camera demanding and collecting bribes from commercial cyclists.

The spokesperson of the Command, Omolola Odutola, a Superintendent of Police, made this known in a statement.

In the statement on Sunday, Odutola said the policemen were “involved in an incident of professional misconduct while on visibility policing duty at Maawu Bus stop in Agbado area of the state.

“These officers were caught on camera flagrantly extorting money from commercial motorcyclists in contravention of the Police Act and Regulations.”

According to her, this inappropriate actions of the three policemen were subsequently shared on social media.

She added: “The Commissioner of Police Ogun State Police Command CP Alamutu Abiodun Mustapha has taken note of this incident and strongly condemned the unprofessional act of the men.

“To address this misconduct, the Command has activated appropriate disciplinary measures against the erring personnel to ensure that they are held accountable for their misconduct and to serve as a deterrent to others who might be tempted to toe this ignoble path.”

The image manager stated that the CP had repeatedly emphasised the commitment of the police hierarchy to upholding professional standards within the force to sustain avowed quality service delivery to the citizens and sustain public trust and confidence in Nigeria Police Force.