10th Senate strengthening institutions, rejuvenating economic policies through effective parliamentary retreat, by Aminu Ebong

It has been generally acknowledged that the Godswill Akpabio-led Senate is undoubtedly applying the wisdom of parliamentary imperatives to strengthen Nigerian institutions and also rejuvenate the economic policies of President Bola Tinubu’s administration for Nigeria’s accelerated growth. This is evident in the conduct of activities of the leadership of the 10th Senate in recent times.

The leadership of the 10th Senate has not only recently galvanized some extraordinary parliamentary initiatives through retreats but also invited the participation of experienced past Nigerian parliamentary leaders like former Senate Presidents, Adolphus Wabara, Ken Namani, Olusola Saraki as well as the immediate past Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, currently serving as Chief of Staff to President Tinubu , to the just concluded parliamentary retreat held at 4 POINT by Sheraton Hotel, Rafia City Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State. with a view to sharing the wealth of their legislative experience in nation building.

This leadership approach by Senate President Akpabio, according to analysts, connotes an exceptional wisdom, humility, visionary, intelligence, dynamism and capacity for inclusiveness. This process is an extraordinary agenda towards achieving success through uncommon synergic team work.

During sessions of retreat, Senator Akpabio did not mince words in assuring Nigerians that the 10th Senate is unreservedly committed to effecting appropriate legislation that will surely enhance the economic viability of the Nigerian Nation through robust legislation. importantly, Senators and other speakers in the retreat shared same vision with the Senate president Akpabio.

Very important issues bordering on correcting past mistakes, setting new standards, new initiatives, new approach over government and governance, institutional and policy reforms, to socio economic renaissance, as well as service delivery etc were at the centre burner of deliberations and debates.

From all indications, Senate President Akpabio has not only demonstrated his capacity to accomplish the task but has unequivocally affirmed the notion that synergic cooperation is the hallmark to success.

Facts check; Senators at the parliamentary retreat expressed great satisfaction in the conduct of the retreat as it created uncommon perspectives towards widening the scope of legislative imperatives in the task of Nation building through oversights.

Truth be told, Senate President Akpabio is one Nigerian leader with immense leadership attributes. His success in whichever responsibilities is often credited to his pro active spirit, team work, regards to people irrespective of age, gender or faith. That explains why he is always seen as the man of the people. In summary, the 10th Senate has recorded great commendable success in the just concluded parliamentary retreat.