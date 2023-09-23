Police in search of missing EKSU female undergraduate

The Police Command in Ekiti has alerted the general public about the sudden disappearance of a female undergraduate of Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti.

The alert is contained in a statement by the command’s spokesperson, DSP Sunday Abutu on Saturday in Ado-Ekiti.

“This is to inform members of the public that one Hellen Okorie of No.15, Ayoba Quarters, Behind Sadiat Hotel Irona Area, Ado Ekiti, left home on September 13, at about 08:00 hrs to an unknown destination and never returned.

“She is 23-year-old, chocolate in complexion, speaks English and lgbo languages fluently and has no tribal mark. She is a 500 level student of Ekiti State University.

“While the command has commenced investigation to unravel her whereabouts, anyone with useful information concerning her present location should kindly contact the nearest police station or call 09064050086,” the statement said.

It urged members of the public to ensure adequate dissemination of the information.