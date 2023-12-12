Police confirm two dead in Anambra nightclub shooting

The Anambra State Police Command on Monday confirmed the alleged killing of two vigilante operatives attached to Porsche nightclub at Oba in Idemili North Local Government Area.

The Command’s spokesman, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria.

Ikenga, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, pointed out that it happened on Sunday night.

According to him: “Our men responded to a distress call, following a shooting incident that occurred at a nightclub, known as Porsche in Oba.

“But when the security operatives arrived the scene, the hoodlums had already fled and we were able to recover two yet-to-be-identified corpses.

“Two vigilantes, including the hotel security guards, also sustained fatal injuries from the gunshots.

“Three other persons also sustained gunshot wounds.

“We are currently monitoring the situation and calm has returned to Oba Community.

“Some of the eyewitnesses have given us information that is helpful.”

Ikenga said no arrest had been made and that the people were willing to help with information they were currently working on.

An eyewitness account said the gunmen attempted to kidnap the owner of the club, but were repelled by security men attached to the club and in the process, two vigilante men were shot dead and several others injured.