Police begin  investigation on death of Senator Adeola’s aide in Lagos

The Police Command in Lagos State said it is investigating the death ofAdeniyi Sanni, a senior aide to the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, Senator Solomon Adeola.

The Command’s Spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Sunday.

“Police confirmed the killing of Mr Adeniyi Sanni. The wife told the police that her husband called saying he was stopped by ‘some soldiers’ demanding to see his papers.

“He was later found dead with about five bullet holes in his back and three shells of expended ammunition by his body. Investigation has commenced,” Hundeyin said.

A statement signed by Kayode Odunaro, Spokesperson for Senator Adeola (APC/Ogun West) said the lifeless body of Adeniyi was found with gunshot wounds and was dumped at Toyota Bus Stop in the Oshodi area of Lagos Saturday morning.

According to Odunaro, information available to the bereaved Senator in Abuja indicates that Sanni was stopped at a checkpoint around Berger area of Lagos on his way to his home at Isheri .

“He was asked to provide the documents of the car he was driving, which he did through his wife who sent all the documents to his phone WhatsApp.

“It was gathered that the wife called a while later and the late Sanni told him they were still checking the vehicle’s papers.

“His apprehensive wife later called on Sanni’s associates to say he could no longer reach her husband on phone necessitating the mobilisation of a search party,“ he said.

The statement said that Sanni’s wife was later called by passersby through the next-of-Kin phone number on his driver’s licence that the body of her husband was dumped around Toyota Bus Stop, Oshodi, with gunshot wounds.

“Senator Adeola, who is involved in the ongoing Ministerial screening at the Senate, is shocked beyond words and devastated by the news of this sad incident.

“Mr Sanni was his close aide for over two decades,” Odunaro said in the statement.