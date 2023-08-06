Coup: Don’t take military action against junta, JNI cautions 

The Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), has cautioned Nigeria and the authorities of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) not to take military action against the junta in Niger Republic.

The caution is contained in a statement issued in Kaduna Saturday by JNI Secretary General, Prof. Khalid Aliyu.

Aliyu said that the JNI, representing the collective voice of the Muslim community, expressed its deep concern over the seizure of power through coup from the democratically elected Niger Republic President Mohamed Bozoum .

“We firmly note the relevance of upholding democratic principles and the rule of law to fostering the stability, development and steady progress within nations.

“Without doubts, these are the cornerstones for good governance because democratic principles and the rule of law prevent arbitrary use of force and power and ensure consistency with international human rights, norms and standards,“ Aliyu said.

The JNI commended the efforts so far undertaken by the Nigerian government, particularly the initiation of a dialogue process, aimed at resolving the crisis in Niger Republic.

“While this attempt may not have yielded the desired results, it demonstrates Nigeria’s commitment to peaceful resolutions.

READ ALSO:

Subsidy removal: Makinde announces economic recovery plans

Whyte ‘devastated’ after Joshua fight cancelled

Senator’s aide shot dead in Lagos, body dumped by roadside

“We acknowledge that dialogue is an invaluable tool in preventing further bloodshed and instability within the Sahel Region already beclouded with many political and security uncertainties.

“Nevertheless, we wish to raise a word of caution against the pursuit of military action as a means to restore democracy“ he said.

According to Aliyu, the interlaced landscape of the northern states of Nigeria and the Niger Republic necessitates a more circumspect and thoughtful action and approach.

He explained that with several Nigerian states sharing borders with Niger Republic, military intervention could have unintended consequences that might impact the peace and stability of both nations.

Aliyu called upon all stakeholders to concentrate on diplomatic and political resolution of the crisis in Niger Republic.

“We believe strongly that dialogue, cooperation and negotiation are the most effective means to establish lasting peace and stability in the region,“he said.

He said it was equally essential that the international community, including ECOWAS, to continue to engage the junta in peaceful diplomatic discussions aimed resolving the problem.

He called on Nigerians to turn to God in prayers, seeking His merciful intervention and to guide the country’s leaders toward taking wise decisions and a peaceful resolution of the crisis in Niger Republic.

“Let us pray together for the restoration of peace and order, the protection of human rights and the wellbeing of the people of Nigeria and Niger Republic.

“JNI reiterated its commitment to promoting unity, understanding, and cooperation among all Muslim communities.

“We stand united against any form of injustice, oppression, violence and advocating for a peaceful and harmonious world.