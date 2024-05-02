Woman docked for allegedly obtaining N850,000 under false pretence

A 53-year- old woman, Olokunlade Olateju, was on Thursday docked in an Ogudu Magistrates’ court in Lagos State, for allegedly obtaining N850,000 under false pretence.

Olateju, who resides at Odumosu Street, Ketu, Lagos is facing three counts of conspiracy, obtaining by false pretence and stealing by conversion.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Insp Sunday Bassey, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on February 28 along Ogudu/Alapere Road, Lagos State.

Bassey said that the defendant and some others at large, obtained the amount from the complainant, Ahmed Lawal, through funds transfer to her First Bank account on false pretence of renting out a one-bedroom flat to him.

He said the defendant introduced herself to the complainant as the owner of an apartment situated at Oriole Street.

The prosecutor added that based on trust, the complainant paid the total sum of N850,000 to her bank account and she promised to hand over the key within a week.

He said that as soon as the defendant received the money, she refused to deliver the apartment as promised and absconded.

Bassey said that the defendant also stole and converted the money to her personal use.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravene the provisions of sections 287, 314 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, O.A Daodu, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N150, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case until May 28 for trial.