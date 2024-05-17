Toll Fee: FG initiates sales of mandatory E-tags at airports

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, on Friday, kicked off the newly introduced sale of E-tags which will serve as permit entry into the 24 Federal airports in Nigeria.

This was disclosed in a public notice posted by FAAN through its X handle on Friday.

It was learnt that the development was in accordance with the outcome of the FEC meetings held on Monday and Tuesday which resulted in the approval of 21 policies and projects aimed at boosting the economy, facilitating investments, and promoting the ease of doing business in the country.

The FEC approved a mandate that all users of federal airports across the country must pay tolls at the gates before gaining access, with no exceptions. This policy will apply to everyone, including the President and Vice President.

FAAN, in its public announcement, said the sale of E-tags aligns with a presidential directive approved in the latest Federal Executive Council meeting, which mandates that all users of federal airports across the country must pay tolls at the gates.

The Agency added that motorists who do not have E-tags will have the option to pay cash at the access gates before entry to the airport, meaning defaulting drivers will be shut out.

“At Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, the public can obtain E-tags at the Office of the Head of Department of Commercial Operations, Terminal 1, 5th floor, or by calling 08033713796 or 08023546030.

“At Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, E-tags can be obtained at the HOD Commercial Office at the General Aviation Terminal, or by calling 08034633527 or 08137561615,” the statement disclosed.