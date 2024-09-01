Police arrest two for allegedly robbing commercial sex workers

The Lagos State Police Command says it has arrested two men for allegedly robbing three commercial sex workers.

The Command’s Spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria on Saturday.

Hundeyin, a Superintendent of Police, said that the three sex workers reported the case to the police on Wednesday at about 2:20am.

He disclosed that the victims reported that they sighted two robbery suspects at an undisclosed place, who allegedly robbed them of their valuables on August 23, 2024 at about 4:30am.

He said: “They stated they were picked up being commercial sex workers at Adeniran Ogunsanya Street, Bode Thomas, Surulere by the two suspects.

“They were taken to where they claimed the (suspects) lodged.

“Suddenly, the suspects parked and ordered them to surrender their valuables.

“In the process, two iPhone valued at N1.05 million, one REDMI Note 12 valued at N140,000, iPhone SR valued at N240,000 were collected from them.

“The suspects also compelled the victims to transfer N25,OOO to an Opay account and N8,000 to the same account.”

The police spokesperson said during investigation, the suspects confessed to the crime.

Hundeyin disclosed that the suspects’ operational vehicle, a Toyota Camry with Registration Number APP335 JA, and two other blank number plates they were using for their operation were recovered.

The Police Public Relations Officer said that one of the victims cell phone, REDMI NOTE 12, was also recovered from the suspects, while investigation was ongoing.

