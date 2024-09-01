Ex-DG of NIA gets warm reception from Katsina Emirate, residents

Ambassador Ahmed Abubakar, the immediate past Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, received a warm reception from the Katsina Emirate Council and Katsina residents.

Abubakar, also the Sardaunan Katsina, who recently voluntarily resigned his position, arrived in his hometown Katsina on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the former D-G was received by officials of the emirate council, family members, friends and well wishers.

Immediately he landed at the Umaru Musa Yar’adua airport, he passed through the streets of Katsina, where he received praises from residents as he went to the emir’s palace.

At the palace, he condoled with the Emir, Dr. Abdulmuminu Kabir-Usman, over the death of his younger brother, Hassan Kabir-Usman.

NAN reports that Hassan, also the Sarkin Dawakin Cikin Gida, died recently during a brief illness.

The Ex-NIA boss commended the emirate council for the support given to him throughout his years of service in the country’s security intelligence body and pledged to continue to give the emirate council necessary support required.

The emir welcomed Abubakar to Katsina and commended him for serving the nation meritoriously.

The former D-G, who spent seven years in office, serving two administrations of former President Muhammadu Buhari and President Bola Tinubu, announced his resignation on August 24, 2024.

This was after meeting with Tinubu in Abuja.

Appointed the intelligence chief in 2018, he said he resigned due to “personal, family issues”.

An indigene of Katsina State, the 71-year-old retired career foreign service officer bagged his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in French from Bayero University, Kano.

Apart from French, he also speaks English and Arabic.

