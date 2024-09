List of major signings in 2024/2025 pre-season transfer window

The following is a list of major signings during the 2024/2025 pre-season transfer window, which closed on August 30, 2024.

The transfer fees reported by the club or media include add-ons for the major leagues in Europe, UAE, Scotland, and Austria.

ENGLAND

Raheem Sterling: From Chelsea to Arsenal (loan)

Jadon Sancho: From Manchester United to Chelsea (loan)

Dominic Solanke: From Bournemouth to Tottenham Hotspur (65 million pounds)

Pedro Neto: From Wolverhampton Wanderers to Chelsea (54 million pounds)

Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui: From Bayern Munich to Manchester United (50 million pounds combined)

Amadou Onana: From Everton to Aston Villa (50 million pounds)

Manuel Ugarte: From Paris St Germain to Manchester United (50 million euros)

Joao Felix: From Atletico Madrid to Chelsea (46 million pounds)

Joshua Zirkzee: From Bologna to Manchester United (42.5 million euros)

Evanilson: From Porto to Bournemouth (40.2 million pounds)

Archie Gray: From Leeds United to Tottenham Hotspur (40 million pounds)

Jean-Clair Todibo: From Nice to West Ham United (40 million euros)

Georginio Rutter: From Leeds United to Brighton & Hove Albion (40 million pounds)

Riccardo Calafiori: From Bologna to Arsenal (40 million euros)

lan Maatsen: From Chelsea to Aston Villa (40 million pounds)

Mikel Merino: From Real Sociedad to Arsenal (31 million pounds)

Eddie Nketiah: From Arsenal to Crystal Palace (30 million pounds)

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall: From Leicester to Chelsea (30 million pounds)

Yankuba Minteh: From Newcastle to Brighton (30 million pounds)

Joachim Andersen: From Crystal Palace to Fulham (30 million pounds)

Fabio Carvalho: From Liverpool to Brentford (27.5 million pounds)

Also Read:

David Raya: From Brentford to Arsenal (27 million pounds)

Aaron Ramsdale: From Arsenal to Southampton (25 million pounds)

Matt O’Riley: From Celtic to Brighton & Hove Albion (25 million pounds)

Sepp van den Berg: From Liverpool to Brentford (25 million pounds)

Filip Jorgensen: From Villarreal to Chelsea (20 million pounds)

Omari Hutchinson: From Chelsea to Ipswich (20 million pounds)

Oliver Skipp: From Tottenham Hotspur to Leicester City (20 million pounds)

Filip Jorgensen: From Villarreal to Chelsea (20 million pounds)

Sander Berge: From Burnley to Fulham (20 million pounds)

Omari Kellyman: From Aston Villa to Chelsea (19 million pounds)

Jake O’Brien: From Olympique Lyonnais to Everton (17 million pounds)

Dean Huijsen: From Juventus FC to AFC Bournemouth (15.2 million euros)

Aaron Wan-Bissaka: From Manchester United to West Ham United (15 million pounds)

Cameron Archer: From Aston Villa to Southampton FC (15 million pounds)

Mateus Fernandes: From Sporting to Southampton (15 million pounds)

Federico Chiesa: From Juve to Liverpool (12 million euros)

Ismaila Sarr: From Olympique de Marseille to Crystal Palace (12.5 million pounds)

Caleb Wiley: From Major League Soccer to Chelsea (8.5 million pounds)

lkay Gundogan: From Barcelona to Manchester City (undisclosed)

Ross Barkley: From Luton to Aston Villa (undisclosed)

Samuel lling-Junior: From Juve to Aston Villa (undisclosed)

Enzo Barrenechea: From Juve to Aston Villa (undisclosed)

Adam Lallana: From Brighton to Southampton (undisclosed)

Tosin Adarabioyo: Fulham to Chelsea (free transfer)

Jorgen Strand Larsen: Celta Vigo to Wolverhampton Wanderers (undisclosed)

liman Ndiaye: From Olympique de Marseille to Everton (undisclosed)

Caleb Okoli: From Atalanta to Leicester City (undisclosed)

Miodrag Pivas: From Jedinstvo Ub to Newcastle United (undisclosed)

Yang Min-Hyeok: From Gangwon FC to Tottenham Hotspur (undisclosed)

Kuryu Matsuki: From FC Tokyo to Southampton FC (undisclosed)

Anwar EI Ghazi: From Mainz to Cardiff City (undisclosed)

Wilson Odobert: From Burnley to Tottenham Hotspur (undisclosed)

Dara 0’Shea: from Burnley to Ipswich Town (undisclosed)

Alex Moreno: From Aston Villa to Nottingham Forest (fee undisclosed)

Sam Johnstone: From Crystal Palace to Wolverhampton (undisclosed)

Daichi Kamada: From Lazio to Crystal Palace (free transfer)

Neto: From Bournemouth to Arsenal (loan)

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Mohamed Elneny: From Arsenal to A-Jazira (free transfer)

SCOTLAND

Kasper Schmeichel: From Anderlecht to Celtic (free transfer)

TURKEY

Youssef En-Nesyri: From Sevilla to Fenerbahce (20 milion euros)

AUSTRIA

Bobby Clark: From Liverpool to RB Salzburg (10 million pounds).

Post Views: 4