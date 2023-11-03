Police arrest suspected cultist in Ogun

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested suspected cultist, Afolabi Taiwo.

The accused was arrested in Sango Ota part of the State.

A press statement signed by the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Omolola Odutola, revealed that Afolabi was apprehended by the officers of the Sango Police Division with the assistance of the So Safe Corps, after attempting to carry out a felony.

The incident occurred on the 1st of November 2023 when Afolabi jumped into the compound of the complainant on Abioro Street. “Fortunately, the swift action of the complainant, who raised an alarm, drew the attention of neighbours , leading to Afolabi’s arrest at the scene”, Odutola said.

The statement reads in part: “During his subsequent interrogation, Afolabi confessed to being a member of the outlawed Eiye Confraternity Cult Group. He confessed that he was initiated into the cult in 2020 in Ajah, Lagos State. This disclosure is of significant importance as it will allow the police to gather further intelligence and accelerate efforts to apprehend other members implicated by Afolabi’s statement.

It is reassuring to note that Ogun State remains peaceful, due to the concerted efforts of Ogun State Police Command under the watch and the commitment of the Commissioner of Police, CP Alamutu Abiodun Mustapha.

“The Commissioner has demonstrated his dedication to ensuring the safety and security of both residents and visitors to Ogun State. His proactive approach instils confidence and serves as a deterrent to potential criminals, assuring everyone that they can sleep with both eyes closed.

“It is commendable that the joint operation between the police and the So Safe Corps resulted in the arrest of Afolabi and foiled his attempt to commit a felony. The collaboration between these security agencies is essential in creating a safe and secure environment for the community. This success should serve as a reminder to criminals that their actions will not go unpunished and that the authorities are actively working to maintain law and order.

“The arrest of Afolabi Taiwo is just one step in the ongoing fight against crime. The end of cultists who refuse to desist will meet stiff consequences as the Commissioner of Police CP Alamutu will continue to hunt criminals down by dismantling their criminal activities especially as the yuletide draw closer”.