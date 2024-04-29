Police arrest four wanted cultists, kidnappers in A’Ibom

Operatives of the Akwa Ibom State Police Command have arrested four suspected cultists and kidnappers in the state.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP John Timfon, made this known in a statement released on Monday.

According to Timfon, the suspects were arrested at various locations in the Eket Local Government Area of the state following credible information to the command.

The suspects include one Godwin Adam 35 years, Isaac Samuel Bassey ’25 years, Emmanuel Hanson Isong ’29 years and Victor Usoro Eyire ‘35 years.

“Sequel to the complaints received by the Command on inter-confraternity clash between different cult groups in Eket and its environs, the Commissioner of Police, CP Waheed Ayilara ‘gave a matching order to the DPO Eket Division, SP Felix Ekpoudom for the perpetrators to be fished out and prosecuted.

“In compliance with these directives; on 9/04/2024 at about 4:45 pm, based on credible information, operatives of Eket Division arrested one Godwin Adam Aka Nasarawa ‘m’ 35yrs of Idong Useme Village, one Isaac Samuel Bassey ‘m’ 25yrs of Assang Usong Inyong, one Emmanuel Hanson Isong ‘m’ 29yrs of Idung Uso Village, all of Eket L.G.A.

Also Read:

“Suspects confessed to being members of Black Axe Confraternity and also suspected to be involved in the gruesome murder of one Kufre Usoro aka Promzy ‘m’ 32yrs said to be a member of Klanz Cult group who was murdered on Thursday 4th of April, 2024.

“Furthermore, in pursuit of others at large, on 25/4/2024, at about 2:00 pm, the Divisional Police Officer of Eket Division, acting on intelligence gathered swiftly mobilized police operatives from the Division to Eket-Etinan Road and arrested one Victor Usoro Eyire aka Tender ‘m’ 35yrs of Iseyiridua Village, Eket L.G.A., along Eket/Etinan Road.

“The Suspect has been on the Command wanted list for being a ringleader terrorizing Eket/Etinan/Ekparakwa Axis. Further effort led to the recovery of One English Pump Action Rifle, one Short Machine Gun (SMG), one locally made revolver pistol, eleven rounds of 9mm Ammunitions, and four rounds of live cartridges from their Group Operational Base at Ikot Oku Ikono Village, Uyo L.G.A. Suspect confessed to being a member of Black Axe Cult Group.

“Effort is intensified to arrest other fleeing gangs and possible recovery of their weapons. The Command remains resolute in its determination to rid the state of criminal elements,” the statement read.