Police arraign 24-year-old for alleged possession of pistol

The police on Tuesday arraigned a 24-year-old, Abdulateef Giwa, for alleged possession of a locally made pistol.

Giwa, whose address was not provided, was charged with possession of locally made pistol to which he pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Olalekan Adegbite, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on April 13, at about 4.0pm, at Orita-Aperin area, Ibadan.

Adegbite alleged that Giwa unlawfully possessed a locally made cut-to-size single barrel pistol, which he could not give satisfactory account of.

He said the offence was contrary to Section 417(d) of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The Magistrate, Oluwabusayo Osho, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 with two reliable sureties in like sum.

Osho, thereafter, adjourned the case until May 22 for hearing.