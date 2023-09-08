PEPC: ’Atiku playing his last politics, Obi cannot be President’’ – Primate Ayodele Reacts 

The Leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has reacted to the presidential election petition tribunal judgement which upheld the election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the winner of the election.

In a statement signed Friday by the cleric’s media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele stated that it is only God that can help PDP’s Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party’s Peter Obi because the former VP is “playing his last politics” while Obi cannot become Nigeria’s President.

The prophet recalled that he warned both of them to be careful of ‘Emilokan’ syndrome based on what he saw in the spiritual realm but they failed to listen and took his warnings with levity.

‘’Only God can help Obi and Atiku politically. Atiku is playing his last politics and Peter Obi will not be Nigeria’s president even in the next dispensation, it won’t even go to the Igbos.’’

‘’When I warned Obi and Atiku about Emilokan, they took it with levity; they didn’t know it’s an advanced spiritual enchantment. They didn’t take the word of God seriously and this led to their downfall” he restated.

Primate Ayodele further explained that it is only divine intervention that can help their case, because no judge will be able to help them.

He declared that both misused the time they should have used to avoid going to court for mandate recovery by not listening to him.

‘’It is only divine intervention that can help them, no judge can help them, the truth is bitter and they failed to hear it, they bombarded themselves with lies that suit their ego.’’

“They had everything needed to defeat the ruling party, I warned them, gave them instructions but they didn’t listen. I warned them repeatedly about APC’s gimmicks but they rejected every warning. If they had listened, it would have been an easy ride to victory during the election but now, it’s almost impossible to recover any mandate.’’