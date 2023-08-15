To avoid trouble, Primate Ayodele gives Tinubu three months to fix economy

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has warned that Nigerians will shut down the country if President Tinubu doesn’t address the economic hardship in the next three months.

Primate Ayodele in a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, made it known that the country risks a total shutdown if economic hardship persists for the next three months. He explained that individuals will not wait for the NLC or any organization to lead protests anymore; rather, they will storm the streets in their numbers to cry out against the government.

The prophet stated the situation of the country will be best described as a ‘standstill’ if the president doesn’t find a lasting solution to the economic hardship being faced by citizens of the country.

He urged the president not to perceive his message as a threat but as divine instructions to save the country from impending danger.

‘’In the next three months, if the economic hardship doesn’t end, Nigerians will bring the country to a total shutdown with massive demonstrations and disorderliness. This won’t be the usual protest that NLC or TUC organize, Individuals will storm the streets to personally protest and this will make the country standstill for days.’’

‘’President Tinubu should do everything possible to fix the economy, He needs to adjust and do all that is needed because the economic hardship will wreck the country and this will affect both the rich and the poor. Individuals will begin to protest, workers will shun their working place.’’

‘’If there is no adjustment, economic hardship will shut down Nigeria in three months and this is not a threat. The president should consider this as divine instruction because what I see is not palatable.’’

The prophet further revealed that the prices of essential commodities especially food items will cost more in the next three months if the hardship isn’t addressed.

‘’If care isn’t taken, a big yam will cost N4,000 in the next three months, a cup of garri will cost N500 and a bottle of groundnut oil will cost N3,000 if the economic situation isn’t addressed. Tinubu must be serious, those ministers cannot perform any magic, and they are all noisemakers. He needs technocrats and economic experts to resolve the issue.’’

Providing an alternative, Primate Ayodele advised President Tinubu not to focus on petrol like it is the only resource the country has, he urged him to partner with some state governors that have natural and mineral resources in their states to save the country from wrecking.

‘’We need to forget petrol and focus on other natural resources in the country. The president should bring the governors of Taraba, Kogi, Zamfara, and Kogi states closer and partner with them to save the country. Petrol will kill Nigeria, and it will continue to increase, we have other resources to explore, and these governors have a lot to offer in this area.’’

Furthermore, Primate Ayodele blamed the obstinacy of Nigerians for the economic hardship the country is currently facing. He made it known that before the presidential election, he warned Nigerians against voting for APC and Tinubu but they didn’t listen.

‘’ When I warned Nigerians against voting Tinubu and APC into power, they thought I was seeking attention or had issues with the APC presidential candidate, some of them even abused me but now, I have been exonerated. The economic issue of Nigeria is beyond the CBN or any policy, the government should seek the face of God because it will not get better except adequate steps are taken immediately’’