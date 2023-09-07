Atiku vows to challenge Tinubu’s victory at Supreme Court

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Thursday resolved to challenge the judgement of the Presidential Election Petitions Court judgement that affirmed the victory of President Bola Tinubu in the February 25, 2023, presidential election at the Supreme Court.

He said he was not new to legal battles and he would continue to explore the judiciary for respite.

Atiku, while addressing a world press conference at the Peoples Democratic Party headquarters in Abuja, said his resolve to challenge the court judgement was borne out of his commitment to entrench a credible democratic process.

“It is my conviction that the electoral process in Nigeria should be devoid of untidy manipulations and the outcome of every election should be a perfect reflection of the wishes of the electorates.

“I believe such is the only way through which our democracy can have a manifest expression of its true meaning. Whether I prevail in this quest or not, the record of my effort in ensuring an order of credible elections in Nigeria shall remain for the future generations to emulate,” the former vice president said.

Atiku, who came second behind Tinubu in the election, said the court judgement affirming Tinubu’s victory failed to restore confidence.

“Though the judgement of yesterday is respected, it is a judgement I refused to accept. I refused to accept the judgement because I believe it is bereft of substantial justice,” Atiku said.

He, however, maintained that the court judgement will not “destroy my confidence in the judiciary”.

“Consequently, I have asked my lawyers to activate my constitutionally guaranteed rights of appeal to the higher court, which in this instance, is the Supreme Court of Nigeria.”

The court threw out the case of Atiku, who is the PDP presidential candidate, and his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi, and upheld the victory of Tinubu.

Both Atiku and Obi rejected Wednesday’s judgment of the court affirming the election of Tinubu. The Legal Adviser to the Labour Party, Kehinde Edun, vowed to challenge the judgment at the Supreme Court.

The PEPC which began sitting at 9.40am at the Court of Appeal, Abuja, ruled that the petition filed by Atiku and Obi and their parties had no merit and unanimously upheld Tinubu’s electoral victory in the February 25 presidential election.

The five-member panel took turns to dismiss the petitions presented by Atiku and Obi against the declaration of Tinubu as the winner of the presidential election by the Independent National Electoral Commission on March 1, 2023.

The judgment was delivered by the Chairman of the court, Justice Haruna Tsammani, assisted by other members of the panel-Justices Stephen Adah, Monsurat Bolaji-Yusuf, Moses Ugo, and Abba Mohammed.