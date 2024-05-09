Presidential aide knocks Peter Obi, says Microsoft Nigeria realigning roles, not shutting down

In contrast to public assumption, Temitope Ajayi, the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to President Bola Tinubu, said Microsoft Nigeria was ‘re-aligning roles’ within its business, noting that the claims of its shutdown was an ‘incorrect media report’.

Ajayi, in a statement posted on his X handle on Thursday, refuted media reports claiming the shut down of the Lagos office of Microsoft’s Africa Development Centre.

He also faulted the tweet made late Wednesday on the same subject by the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, labeling it a “naked dance.”

Peter Obi had lamented the announcement on the shutdown, saying it “underscores the urgent need for comprehensive economic reforms in Nigeria.”

“The recent announcement of Microsoft Nigeria to its workers about shutting down its innovation centre in Lagos and cutting 200 jobs is deeply troubling. It underscores the urgent need for comprehensive economic reforms in Nigeria.

“This further highlights the challenges and broader issues plaguing the Nigerian economy. The closure of Microsoft’s innovation centre represents yet another significant setback for Nigeria’s aspirations to become a hub for technology and innovation in Africa,” Obi’s Tweet partly read.

The former Anambra State Governor stated further that the shutdown “raises serious concerns” about Nigeria’s “business environment for investors.”

Reacting, Ajayi noted that, “The story that Microsoft is shutting down Nigeria office is not true. Africa Development Centre is just a department within Microsoft business in Nigeria.

“Contrary to incorrect media reports and Peter Obi’s naked dance, the Africa Development Centre is also not shutting down.

“Microsoft, like any other organisation, is only re-aligning roles within the business, and few roles will certainly be impacted.

“Affected staff, which are less than 30, will be asked to apply for new roles within Microsoft – a standard practice within the organisation.”

The presidential aide added that employees “who can’t find new roles in other departments or those who want to seek new opportunities outside the system will be asked to go.

“The situation at Microsoft is not anywhere near the impression of the ‘earthquake’ that Peter Obi sensationally described.”