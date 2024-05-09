More taxes, economic hardship: Primate Ayodele’s fulfilled prophecy on Tinubu’s government 

For almost one year, Nigerians have been made to go through palpable mayhem in the sectors that should drive the nation into bountifulness. Most especially, the economy and security sectors have maintained a constant downtime, leading to an unprecedented perilous season for the citizens of the once-lively nation.

The predicament of the country cannot be separated from the current leadership; the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration cannot be exonerated from the country’s current state because the policies of the government are the major factors responsible for hardship.

Although President Tinubu’s mantra was ‘Renewed hope’ , many quarters of the country have simply exuded hopelessness in the last one year; an administration that raised the hopes of its citizens and promised to make life enjoyable didn’t waste time before inflicting pains on innocent electorates.

The beginning of Nigeria’s renewed woes was the first declaration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at his swearing-in ceremony that ‘Subsidy is gone’. Barely 24 hours after the President’s statement, the price of petrol increased from N189/Litre to N557, the highest in the history of Africa’s largest oil producer.

While many couldn’t see more to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu than meets the eye during the campaigns, a distinguished Nigerian prophet, Primate Ayodele already X-rayed through his prophetic lens what would become of the APC government if Nigerians voted for the party.

Several Nigerians banked on the renewed hope mantra of President Tinubu but Primate Ayodele was that fearless voice warning Nigerians against voting for Tinubu or the All Progressive Congress (APC) because it would be a government of hardship for the country.

Some of his warnings were hinged on the state of Nigeria’s economy and security. In viral videos, he was heard saying voting for President Tinubu would lead Nigeria into a dungeon. In follow-up prophecies, He prophesied that Dollar will be sold for N1,500, fuel will be sold for N800/Litre, a bag of rice will be sold for N65000, to mention a few.

‘’ I’m not saying anyone should not insult me, I am not scared of any human being. If Nigeria votes APC in 2023, things will be tougher. We will see human beings and want to eat them like food. This is how God told me. I am not saying you should not criticize me or say anything against me even as an APC member, I warned you in 2015 too. You want to vote for lies in 2023, if you vote for the party that has a broom as their symbol, I pity churches. I am not against anybody and I don’t vote, Nigeria will be tough. If you vote and Tinubu enters, there will be serious problems.’’

‘’If Nigerians vote for APC in 2023, the country will sink, we will swim in poverty, and the economy will be in shambles. If APC wins, Nigeria will suffer extraordinarily. We have not yet seen hardship; if APC wins, the real hardship will come. The economy will be sick.’’

As the cleric foretold, citizens are swimming in serious poverty, food items have become unaffordable for the common man, the Nigerian economy has been struggling to breathe for one year without any significant headway and in short, Nigeria has been thrown into an endless dungeon.

Moreover, suffice to say that the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration, just as Primate Ayodele foretold, is one that is bent on making Nigerians suffer extraordinarily. The government through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) just recently introduced some taxes despite the current hardship faced by those who will still be required to pay the newly imposed taxes.

In a memo, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) ordered all commercial banks to impose a 0.5% levy on some electronic transactions. The fund is supposed to be transmitted to the Office of the National Security Adviser for the purpose of cyber security. The levy is imposed on the initiator of the transaction and not the receiver.

There is the stamp duty, the Nigerian Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS) charge, and the Value Added Tax. This is apart from the charges imposed by banks like the maintenance fee and the SMS charges.

Meanwhile, the introduction and increment of some of these taxes were all foretold by Primate Ayodele who warned the citizens against voting for another APC government.

In his 2024 prophecies which were released in December 2023, the cleric revealed that there will be an increase in tariffs and more taxes would be introduced for Nigerians in the coming year.

‘’I foresee there will be a high cost of living as tariffs on goods and services will be raised and taxes will be too high despite the fact that the goods are not contrabands. The spirit of God says the economy will still be very difficult to manage. The government needs to do something good for the people and seek the face of the Lord for divine direction.’’

In another video, he asserted that the government would increase stamp duty and Value added Tax (VAT).

‘’I am seeing an increase in stamp duties. The bank stamp duty will not be friendly to the people…it’s going to be a new thing that will come out. Also, increment in VAT will shut down the economy. The government must not try to increase it because it will make the economy tougher’’

The prophecies of Primate Elijah Ayodele and their manifestation further explain the negligent attitude of people especially when it comes to divine revelations from the almighty God. There are no questions about Primate Ayodele’s credibility; there are proven records of over 15,000 fulfilled prophecies credited to him but the ears of the electorate have simply been deafened towards divine warnings.

Well, 2027 is by the corner and hopefully, they listen; maybe Nigeria will become a better nation that exudes hopefulness, liveliness, and wellness.