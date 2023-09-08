MURIC condoles family, organisation over Sheikh Giro Argungu’s death

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has condoled the Chairman of Jamā’atu Izālatil Bid’ah wa Iqāmatis-Sunnah (JIBWIS) Nigeria – Sheikh Dr Abdullahi Bala Lau, on the death of a member of the executive of the organisation, Sheikh Abubakar Giro Argungu.

In the condolence message signed Friday by its National Secretary, Malam Ibrahim Musa Yelwa Al-kisa’i, MURIC said the deceased was reported to have passed away Wednesday night and buried at his hometown cemetery in Argungu after Zuhr yesterday.

According to his son, the message indicated that Giro had sought forgiveness from his friends and family and at the end he uttered the Kalimatush-shahādah (the last testimony of belief in Allah). Sheikh Giro was known to be a committed and consistent Islamic scholar throughout his lifetime and has little or no attachments to worldly materials.

“His death is indeed a national and international tragedy that befell Muslims, yet we admit that death is a necessary end and it must be accepted by devoted Muslims in the right way” the message said.

MURIC National Secretary prayed on behalf of the organisation for Allah to forgive the deceased and to give all those bereaved by his death the fortitude to bear the loss.