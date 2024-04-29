Passenger dies as vehicle rams into stationary truck in Anambra

A tragic accident involving two vehicles at Igbariam junction on the Onitsha-Nteke-Awka expressway has claimed the life of a male passenger.

The FRSC Sector Commander, Adeoye Irelewuyi, who confirmed the accident in Awka on Monday, said it occurred on Sunday.

According to Irelewuyi, the crash could be attributed to speeding and loss of control.

He said: “The fatal crash involved a broken-down commercial Benz truck with registration number: UKP381ZU and a green-coloured Sienna car with registration number KRD429AG.

“Eyewitness reports indicate that the driver of the Sienna was approaching with speed. Unknown to him that the truck had broken down. He tried to control the motion, but to no avail. He, however, crashed into the truck.

“The Sienna had 10 passengers: seven male adults and three female adults. A male adult was injured, while another male adult was killed in the crash.

“Before the arrival of the FRSC rescue team, sympathizers had taken the injured victim to Toronto Hospital, Onitsha, while the body of the dead was taken to the mortuary at Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital, Amaku.”

While condoling with the family of the dead, the sector commander warned drivers of articulated vehicles to endeavour to place caution triangle and reflective tape to indicate signs of cautionary alert to other moving vehicles.

“Motorists should also desist from carrying overload, ensure their vehicles are roadworthy, and maintain a safe speed limit to prevent road accidents. (NAN)