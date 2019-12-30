The Oyo State Health Insurance Agency has been recognized and awarded the most “responsive and exemplary” in its approach to affordable primary healthcare delivery in the State.

The agency was listed among the top winners of the 2019 Miss Oyo Merit and Good Governance Award and was presented by the organizers recently at the event, which held in Ibadan.

OYSHIA was established two years ago as an insurance scheme to make access to good healthcare cheap for civil and public servants but has spread its reach to private organizations, artisans and the general public.

While responding on the achievement, the Executive Secretary of the agency, Dr. Sola Akande, said the award was dedicated to the State Government for his drive to make primary healthcare affordable and closer to all and sundry.

Akande said: “This award is dedicated to the State governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, for making the scheme a pivot to drive affordable healthcare system in the State.

“It is a call to do more.

“The reward of hard work, they say, is more work.

“We are dedicated to this cause of achieving universal heath coverage in Oyo State, a situation where people will not have to bother about financing their health needs.

“This, we promise the people among other things in the coming year.”