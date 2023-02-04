Oyebanji thanks APC leaders, members for success of presidential rally

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji has expressed his appreciation to the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Ekiti State chapter as well as members of the party for the success of Friday’s presidential campaign rally in Ado-Ekiti.

Governor Oyebanji who described the turn out at the presidential rally as well as the love shown to the Presidential Candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as ‘massive’, said he owed the party members and supporters a debt of gratitude for making the rally a huge success.

The Governor, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, also thanked security agencies in the state as well as the FRSC, the local traffic management outfit EKSTMA for effective management of traffic during the period of the rally, which according to him reduced the usual stress on motorists and other road users.

He urged APC members to commence a massive mobilisation of voters as well as door to door campaign for Asiwaju Tinubu and all the APC National and State Assemblies candidates ahead of the February 25 and March 4, 2023 elections.

“My appreciation goes to God Almighty special thanks to the National Working Committee (NWC) of our party, the Presidential Campaign Council, Ekiti State Presidential Campaign Council, former Governors Kayode Fayemi and Niyi Adebayo, all our former deputy governors, former and serving members of the National Assembly as well as all the leaders of our party in Ekiti State for working hard to ensure a successful rally.

“The task ahead of us now is to commence a massive mobilisation of support and door to- door campaign at the grassroots level for the election of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as President of the country; as well as all our National and State Assembly candidates.

“Asiwaju Tinubu has always being there for us in Ekiti State, this is the time to pay him back with our votes. We also need to get all our National and State Assemblies candidates elected in order to ensure good governance. While thanking all our members for a job well done on the rally, I urge us to redoubled our efforts at mobilising the voters for the success of our party in the coming general election,” Oyebanji said.