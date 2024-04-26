Ferry deaths: CILT raises alarm as over 300 die in one year

The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport, Nigeria has expressed concern over the frequent loss of lives associated with passenger ferries in the country’s coastal and inland waterways.

The President of CILT, Mfon Usoro, made the institute’s position known in a statement on Thursday in Lagos State.

Usoro said the incessant ferry-related incidents resulting in fatalities were becoming worrisome to the association.

She said the association supports the use of inland waterways transport as an alternative and viable mode of transportation.

Usoro, however, said the incessant ferry related incidents resulting in fatalities had promoted a closer look at the deficit in safety culture in the country.

She also included the non-adherence to safety measures by the parties responsible for safety in our waters.

According to her, safety of lives and property at sea/rivers was of paramount concern to everyone, especially in the light of recurring boat mishaps.

Usoro said: “These incidents not only result in tragic loss of lives but also pose significant economic and environmental risks.

“An independent online investigation by the CILT, Nigeria publicity committee revealed that over 300 lives were lost to different boat accidents across the country in 2023.

“Recent ferry and boat fatalities recorded include: five Nollywood actors and crew in Asaba, Delta State; three medical students in Calabar, Cross River State, three passengers in Ibeshe, Ikorodu, Lagos State, eight dead and estimated 100 persons declared missing in Borgu district, Niger State, eight passengers in Anambra State.

“Overwhelming cause of the ferry disasters were the occurrence of one or a combination of the following factors: overloading, non-use of lifejackets, adverse weather conditions, human error, sub-standard boats and ferries, mechanical failures like engine breakdowns.

“Others are inadequate safety measures, absence of navigational aids, non-availability of search and rescue services and regulatory gaps.”

Usoro said the association observed that multiple failures at different levels in all the ferry and boat incidents had resulted in loss of lives.

She added: “Regulatory deficit, inadequate monitoring and enforcement of available regulation, lack of general awareness on personal safety equipment, non-adoption of swimming as a necessary survival skill.

“The pervasive poor safety culture has permeated our inland waterways transport system.

“The struggle for turf among government agencies on who oversees what constitutes a major impediment to effective monitoring and enforcement of the applicable safety laws and regulations.

“Even those with knowledge of what should be done seem paralysed by the uncertainties surrounding areas of operation.”

Usoro noted that CILT was of the opinion that all stakeholders that constitute the “circle of responsibility” in safety of water transport must work in collaboration to improve safety consciousness of ferry operators, jetty owners and persons that use waterways transport.

She pointed out that this was to reduce loss of lives and property in our waterways.

Usoro urged the introduction where there was none effective compliance with the following safety measures: use of lifejacket, safety officers at jetties and piers, guidelines for loading and stowage, educating and training commercial boat operators, strengthening regulatory compliance, equipping vessels for emergencies.

She said: “While the pursuit of safety has cost implications, the consequences of neglecting best practices for safety at sea are far more costly and irreversible.

“By embracing a safety-first mind-set, we not only safeguard lives and property but also contribute to the overall efficiency and sustainability of maritime transportation.

“CILT recognises the imperative of fostering a culture of safety across all modes of transport including ferry transport. Through advocacy and collaboration with regulatory agencies, users of water transport and local communities.

“CILT aims to instil a resolute commitment to safety practices by boat operators and passengers.”

The CILT president said that in the ever-changing landscape of sea travel, there was the need to navigate the waves with caution, respect, and unwavering commitment to promote the safety and well-being of all who journey across the waters.