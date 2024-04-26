Some states will experience earth shaking, disastrous flooding — Primate Ayodele

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has warned some state governments of an impending disaster that would result from climatic problems.

The warning by Primate Ayodele was contained in a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, on Friday.

He warned that Nigeria will experience earth shaking and disastrous flooding in the Federal Capital Territory, abuja and Lagos, Anambra, Abia, Enugu, Kogi, Edo, Adamawa, and Niger State.

The man of God made it known that if the governments don’t work to prevent the disaster from happening, it will lead to a situation where citizens would be moved out of their states to another state for safety.

He said: “There is an impending danger that will come through climatic conditions in some Nigerian states.

“I see some states experiencing Earth Shake as a result of climatic conditions. Nigeria has been experiencing flooding but another nationwide flooding looms and it will be very serious in states including Lagos, Abuja, Anambra, Abia, Enugu, Kogi, Edo, Adamawa, and Niger.

“If the government doesn’t work to prevent this from happening, there will be a situation where the government will move residents of their states to another state to seek shelter. It will be disastrous, the governments should work on this as a matter of urgency.”

Continuing, Primate Ayodele highlighted the health implication of the impending disaster, making it known that the lives of animals, plants and humans will be in serious danger.

He said: “It will reach an extent where crops will not be able to live and health challenges will multiply.

“This climatic condition will cause a mystery in human health; menopause will happen earlier, there will be serious water borne disease and night blindness.”