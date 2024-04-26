Manage your temper, self-defence claims are for court to decide- Delta PPRO

Police Public Relations Officer, Delta State Police Command, Bright Edafe has called on Nigerians to manage their anger to avoid ugly situations like murder.

He added that claims of self-defence in a murder case can only be determined by the Court of law.

Edafe, in a post on his official X handle on Friday, disclosed that the command paraded two murder suspects relating to self-defence.

He explained that the suspects, despite claims that their actions which led to the death of their victims were self-defence, are being prosecuted for the offence.

He wrote, “Among these suspects paraded were two suspects both involved in suspected murder cases. The first one happened in Ozoro where the girlfriend suspected of being under the influence of drugs while fighting with the boyfriend, used a knife to cut him in his hands, the boy retaliated and stabbed the girlfriend in her shoulder.

“Guess what? She bled to death, and the guy is facing a murder charge. Call it self-defence, that’s for the court to decide.

“In another instance here in Asaba, a who visited a family friend told the wife that the husband had been asking her out, the wife called and confronted the husband who got angry and asked the girl to leave their house.

“Instead, she went to the kitchen, and the man followed her, one thing led to the other, the man stabbed the lady and she also died.

“The man is going for murder charges. I repeat call it self-defence, it’s for the court to decide.

He, however, advised the public on temper management, noting that self-defence is for the ‘court to decide’.

“My reason for narrating this story is for us to be guided and manage our temper very well to avoid being in this kind of situation. A word is enough for the wise.”