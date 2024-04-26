Hajj 2024: NAHCON describes Gov. Uzodinma as pillar of support

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has been described as a pillar of support to the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria.

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NAHCON, Malam Jalal Ahmad Arabi, made the description on Thursday.

He spoke when he welcomed the Governor, who paid a courtesy visit to the Hajj House in Abuja.

According to a statement signed by the Commission’s Deputy Director, Information and Publications Division, Mousa Ubandawaki, Malam Arabi hailed the Uzodinma’s interventions in ensuring that intending Muslim pilgrims from his State are able to participate in this year’s Hajj.

Arabi stated: “You have been a pillar of support to us in the Commission through your support in ensuring that Muslims in Imo state will be able to participate in Hajj.

“You supported us in 2023 and also this year in spite of being of the Christian faith and Imo State being a predominantly Christian State.

“For us, you’re a symbol of peace, religious coexistence and unity in the Country.”

To this end, Malam Arabi presented Governor Uzodinma with a letter of commendation and an award of excellence for his support and promotion of peaceful religious coexistence and unity.

Responding, Governor Uzodinma expressed his sincere appreciation for the honour shown to him and restated his firm belief in peaceful interfaith coexistence to promote development and prosperity in Imo State and Nigeria as a whole.

The Eagle Online reports that Governor Uzodinma was part of few among his colleagues who provided subsidy with regard to the 2024 Hajj fare, which enabled intending Muslim pilgrims from his State to participate in the upcoming Hajj rites.