Reporters detained for airing music, taking calls from girls

Three local radio journalists in Afghanistan’s eastern province of Khost have been detained for allegedly broadcasting music and taking phone calls from female listeners, a media watchdog said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Afghanistan Journalist Centre expressed concern, demanding their immediate and unconditional release.

The detained journalists are Ismail Sadat of Naz Radio, Wahidullah Masoum of Iqra Radio, and Ihsanullah Tasal of Walus Ghag Radio, all held since Monday.

Taliban officials have not confirmed the detentions.

Typically the detention of journalists by the Taliban security forces can range from several hours to days.

In severe cases, they may be held for months.

Also Read:

Since returning to power in August 2021, the group has banned music in the media.

In February, local authorities in Khost province banned the media from taking calls from girls, citing immorality.

Besides state media, 15 radio and three private TV stations are currently operating in Khost province, according to the watchdog.

dpa/NAN.