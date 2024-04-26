Delta CP presents over N47m to 22  deceased officers’ families 

Delta State Police Commissioner, Mr Abaniwonda Olufemi, on Thursday, has reaffirmed that the welfare of both serving and late officers is part of the primary interest of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun.

Olufemi stated this while presenting a cheque of N47,827,529 to the family of deceased police officers in Asaba, the headquarters of the command.

He said, “On behalf of the Inspector General of Police IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, I present cheques of N47,827,529 to 22 families of deceased officers who died while in active service.

“The cheques were issued to the next of kin of the deceased officers and are part of the IGP Family Welfare Scheme, Group Life Assurance, and Group Personal Accident Insurance Schemes.

“The welfare of both serving and late officers is part of the interest of the Inspector General of Police, and it’s on his behalf that these cheques were presented to them.

“We appreciated the gesture by the IGP as the cheques will in no small way act as a boost to the families and also a way of letting them, though their loved ones are no more”

The commissioner also noted that the force will not forget the sacrifices made by the officers when they were alive.

One of the beneficiaries thanked the IGP for his magnanimity noting that the money given to them will be used judiciously.