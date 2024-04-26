Anambra: NSCDC arrests eight illegal private guards, recovers weapons 

The Anambra State Command of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, said it has arrested eight persons for operating as private guards illegally in the state.

The command added that it recovered four pump action guns with 16 live cartridges from them.

The State commandant, NSCDC, Olatunde Maku, while parading the suspects on Friday at the headquarters in Awka, the state capital, said the suspects were arrested in a recent crackdown on unlicensed private security guards.

Maku issued a stern warning to operators of illegal private security outfits in the state, adding that NSCDC as the regulatory body of the private security guards, remains committed to checkmating their activities, especially in light of the present security challenges.

Also Read:

He added that the arrests were made in response to intelligence reports and the need to sanitise the security industry allowing only licensed and reputable private security companies to operate in the state.

“We are here in continuation of the execution of the NSCDC mandate and we have not left any stone unturned in discharging our responsibilities.

“The charge given to me by Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, the Commandant General of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps is to go and deliver on the core mandate of Corps in Anambra State.

“These suspects were apprehended following a raid carried out earlier on Thursday, April 25, 2024, by operatives of NSCDC in Awka, Anambra state.

“The first three suspects, staff of RSS, were arrested at Kwata Junction in Awka, they are Eze Emmanuel Uche ‘m’ aged 34, Patrick Nwoye Joseph ‘ m’ aged 27 and Okafor Chibuike ‘ ‘m’ aged 21, while Tochukwu Chukwuemeka ‘ m’ aged 27, member of G7 AVG security outfit was arrested at G7 Plaza, St Joseph Road, Awka.

“The other four suspects, Kingsley Asuauo’ m’ aged 20, Blessed Mfonu,’ m’ aged 22, Ikechukwu Emeka ‘ m’ aged 21 and Amu Emmanuel ‘ m’ aged 23 were arrested providing security services to hotels.

“Meanwhile, four pump action guns with 16 live cartridges were also recovered from them,” he stated.

Maku further explained that preliminary investigation revealed that some of the arrested suspects were impersonating the Anambra Vigilante Group, while others were hired by hotels to provide security services, despite knowing that the outfits were not licensed or registered.

He emphasised that the raid which is still ongoing will help to prevent the proliferation of illegal security outfits and reduce the risk of security breaches and criminal activities.

The NSCDC boss vowed to clamp down on any illegal outfit, arrest and prosecute their operators, and recover illegal weapons in their possession.

“With this tough stance, the command aims to restore sanity in the operations of the private security sector and ensure the safety and security of all Anambra residents.

“This arrest and recovery of weapons is a significant achievement in the effort to reduce crime in the state

“With NSCDC in place, the only agency charged with the responsibility of licensing, monitoring and the supervision of private securities companies in Nigeria, no one will operate illegally as a private guard company again in Anambra State.

“We are going to flush them out, and every of their activities is forbidden in the state. I want to put all illegal security outfits on notice to dismantle their operations or face the consequences.

“Consequently, all the suspects are currently undergoing investigation, after which they would be charged to the competent court of jurisdiction for prosecution,” Maku added.

He, however, enjoined members of the public to report any suspicious activities or illegal security outfits to the Corps for prompt action, warning licensed private guard companies to operate within the bounds of the law and avoid engaging in illegal activities, as any violation will attract severe sanctions.