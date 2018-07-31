Osagie Ehanire canvasses NMA’s support on accident emergency care

The Minister of State for Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, has charged the new Executive members of the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, to show compassion while managing emergency and accident cases in hospitals by ensuring that prompt and adequate attention were given to the victims as required.

The Minister gave this charge while receiving the Executive members of the group, led by their President, Dr. Francis Faduyile, who were on a courtesy visit to his office in Abuja.

Ehanire said human life was sacred and the medical profession was a divine calling.

He said as such, health professionals, particularly medical doctors, needed to have a change of attitude towards their patients while discharging their duties.

In his words: “As keepers of a profession that has to do with human existence, you need compassion, dedication, integrity and selflessness.

“As team leaders, you must remember to carry others along because quality health care delivery requires the cooperation of everyone involved, success requires team work.”

The Minister further urged the new executive members to ensure better working relationship with other associations within the sector.

This, according to him, would stem the tide of strike actions in the sector, which would consequently attract the implementation of the No Work, No Pay sanction by the government.

Ehanire assured the group that the Federal Ministry of Health would continue to partner with the Association and other professional bodies within the sector towards achieving a strike free and peaceful atmosphere in the sector for the betterment of Nigerians.

He assured that the Federal Ministry of Health was committed to resolving every issue fundamental towards improving the welfare of health professionals.

Speaking earlier, Faduyile said there was the need to ensure the release of the White Paper report by the Alhaja Yayale Ahmed-led Presidential Committee of Experts on Inter- Professional Relationship in the Public Health Sector, adding that it would play a vital role towards achieving peace in the health sector.

He promised that the NMA under his watch was poised to partner with the Federal Ministry of Health and other relevant Stakeholders in the Heath Sector towards the delivery of quality Health care to Nigerians.