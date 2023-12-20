Ogun: Police storm suspected cultists gathering, arrest one, recover gun + Photo

The Ogun State Police Command said it had arrested one suspected Buccaneer Confraternity member, Ademuyiwa Sodiq Akanni, aka Mate, and recovered a pistol.

An Assistant Superintendent of Police, Ajayi Yusuf, led a police team that stormed the gathering of the suspected cultists.

According to a police source, the feat was achieved on December 19, 2023 at about noon.

The source said: “At about 12pm, information was received that some suspected cultists that fled Adigbe, Abeokuta were seen hibernating at a location within the Brewery axis of Lefenwa.

“On the strength of the information, the Divisional Police Officer dispatched a team of Anti-Cultism led by ASP Ajayi Yusuf.

“The team swung into action and burst the location of the group, where 30-year-old Ademuyiwa Sodiq Akanni, aka Mate, was arrested and one locally made pistol with a cartridge was recovered from him.

“Other members of the group took to their heels.

“Upon further interrogation, Mate confessed to being a member of the proscribed Buccaneer Confraternity, aka Alora.

“The suspect has given useful information, while effort is on to arrest other fleeing suspects.”