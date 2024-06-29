Ogbomoso tussle: Muslims congratulate Soun, rally support for Imam 

Muslims of good will at home and abroad have congratulated the Grand Imam of Ogbomoso, Dr. Taliat Yunus Ayilara on his recent successful Hajj and the Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oyo State, Oba Ghadi Olaoye, for being on the throne during the absence of the revered Islamic scholar.

The Chief Imam, University of Abuja Muslim Community, Prof. Taofiq Abdulazeez, said this on Friday in a statement.

The message was directed to Ogbomoso Muslims.

Oba Olaoye has been at loggerheads with Dr. Ayilara over his appointment and lately questioning his trip to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the 2024 Hajj without seeking his approval.

In the message, Prof. Abdulazeez, who doubles as the Chief Imam, Da’wah Front of Nigeria, greeted Dr. Ayilara on his successful performance of this year’s Hajj and safe return home, wishing him Hajj mabrur, security, peace of mind and happiness.

The message reads in part: “I, also, declare that we STAND IN SOLIDARITY with the Imam and the entire Muslims in Ogbomoso land and wish the town all the best.

“We, also, wish to congratulate the Soun of Ogbomoso land for being on the throne during the imamate of a worthy popular son of the land, an erudite and eloquent Imam who is the envy of many in the Muslim community in the South West, Nigeria.

“We, therefore, urge the Oba and other significant personalities in Ogbomoso to jealously CHERISH their Imam, support and cooperate with him for the overall good of Ogbomoso land and the entire Muslims in the South West Nigeria.

“Once again, CONGRATULATIONS, our worthy Imam. Congratulations to the royalty and elite in Ogbomoso land and congratulations to the entire people of Ogbomoso land.”

The Eagle Online reports that Ayilara was appointed as the Chief Imam by the Shurah committee of the Muslim Community in Ogbomoso land in November 2021.

However, he has been embroiled in legal tussle with Oba Olaoye over the monarch’s alleged plot to oust him from office.

The latest phase of the duo’s face-off is the Soun’s query to the Chief Imam for performing the year’s Hajj without his permission.