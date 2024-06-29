Alleged N38m laundering: ICPC arraigns Abuja-based businessman

An Abuja-based Businessman, Ijoma Oji Uduma, has been arraigned by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission on a two-count charge before Justice M. A. Olajuwon of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The businessman was accused of making cash payments over the legal limit of N5 million under the Money Laundering Act.

The Defendant was indicted in an alleged N38 million money laundering case for making, amongst other offences, cash payment of N10 million in three tranches, totalling N30 million, exceeding the amount authorised under Section 2(1)(a) of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act in February of 2012.

The alleged offence attracts a penalty of a fine of N10 or imprisonment for a term of at least three years or both.

The Defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge and his counsel applied for his release on bail in the most liberal terms.

Bail was granted on a bond of N2 million by a responsible surety who is to prove close relationship with the Defendant, be in employment of a reputable company, not self-employed and not a civil servant.

The surety is to provide his address (occupational and residential) to the court, submit evidence of tax payment in the last three years, two of his recent passport photographs and that of the Defendant.

The Defendant is to be remanded in Kuje correctional facility pending the perfection of his bail.

The case has been adjourned to October 22, 2024 for commencement of trial.