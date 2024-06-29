NNPC unveils business opportunities for NYSC Members

A total of 2,659 members of the National Youth Service Corps across Nigeria have been pre-qualified for the final phase of the NNPC Foundation Business Pitching Exercise.

The pitching exercise is an integral part of the NNPC Foundation’s Financial Literacy Programme for Nigerian youths.

This has witnessed the engagement of over 284,000 corps members, who underwent rigorous training and assessments.

Speaking on this year’ exercise, billed to hold from July 2 to 10, 2024, the Managing Director of NNPC Foundation, Emmanuella Arukwe, said the selection criteria will focus on the feasibility and sustainability of the business idea, market relevance, competitive edge and innovation, scalability, potential impact on the community and the entrepreneurial spirit of the corps members.

“We have identified these 2,659 individuals who are ready to present their business ideas to a distinguished panel of assessors,” Arukwe stated.

She informed that the Financial Literacy Programme is aligned with the NNPC Foundation’s mission of equipping young Nigerian graduates with necessary skills for personal and professional development.

“By educating corps members on financial management and entrepreneurship, the programme aims to empower them to become economically self-sufficient and to contribute positively to society,” she added.

During the pitching exercise, projects that standout will receive startup packs, business advisory services, and opportunities to scale their ventures.

In a related development, the management of NNPC Foundation has facilitated a significant 50 percent reduction in the registration fee for corps members’ businesses with the Corporate Affairs Commission.

The NNPC Foundation is the Corporate Social Responsibility arm of NNPC Limited.

Its initiatives focus on enhancing Nigeria’s socio-economic development through targeted interventions in education, health, the environment, access to energy and youth empowerment to foster economic empowerment, promote entrepreneurship, and support sustainable development across the nation.