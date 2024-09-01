Ododo distributes fertiliser to boost food security

Governor Usman Ododo of Kogi State has inaugurated the distribution of 25 trucks of fertiliser to farmers across the state as part of efforts to enhance food production and boost security.

At the inaugural ceremony in Lokoja on Saturday, he spoke against diversion, inequitable distribution and exclusion of genuine farmers.

The governor emphasised that his administration would not tolerate such.

Ododo reiterated his commitment to developing the agricultural sector, describing the occasion as a fulfilling moment for him as a leader dedicated to serving the state’s best interests.

He emphasised that agriculture is crucial for the country’s economic rebound and highlighted Kogi State’s potential, with its vast land mass, water bodies, and political will to invest in the sector.

The governor directed that 50 percent of the current fertiliser supply should go to farmers in Ibaji and Bassa Local Government Areas, where there are more clusters of farmers.

He promised to extend more support to genuine farmers, commending President Bola Tinubu for his efforts to reverse the country’s economic challenges by incentivising farmers.

Also Read

The state Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, Timothy Ojomah, expressed gratitude to Governor Ododo for his interventions and positioning Kogi State as a major hub for agricultural production in Nigeria.

The Managing Director of Kogi State Agricultural Development Project, George Ogirima, noted that the Federal Government’s provision of fertiliser aligned with the governor’s vision for the state.

Post Views: 0